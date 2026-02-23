Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax

Heightened security measures are in place across Delhi, including at metro stations, after bomb threats were received via email. Authorities declared the threats as hoaxes following thorough searches, but security has been intensified as a precaution.

The threats targeted landmarks such as the Delhi Secretariat and Red Fort, along with metro installations, with specific timings for alleged blasts included. The Delhi Police have responded by deploying additional forces and conducting anti-sabotage checks.

Cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the bomb threat emails. Officials are coordinating with neighboring states for comprehensive security coverage, especially at metro stations, amid intensified surveillance efforts.