Tragic Turn of Events: Alleged Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Delhi

A 19-year-old youth died after allegedly jumping out of a moving police vehicle in Delhi. The family alleges a custodial death, leading to protests and roadblocks. Police have initiated a judicial inquiry, while community unrest and political demonstrations continue amid claims of police misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth in police custody died and another sustained injuries after allegedly jumping from a moving police vehicle in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, according to official reports on Wednesday.

The family's accusation of custodial death triggered a protest, wherein they blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and pelted stones at police officers. Legal proceedings and a judicial inquiry have been initiated by law enforcement officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary stated that the incident occurred near the Vasant Kunj North police station during the suspects' transit to a lock-up facility. The accused, identified as Vikas alias Majnu and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya, were previously arrested for their involvement in an arms and vehicle theft case. Protest-induced roadblocks led to traffic disruptions, while political figures and locals demanded accountability for the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

