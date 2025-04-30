Left Menu

Columbia Student Activist Freed Amidst Deportation Battle

Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student, was released by a judge after being detained by immigration officials. He was charged under the Immigration and Nationality Act due to alleged foreign policy risks. His legal team argues that the detention was retaliation for his activism on Palestinian rights.

A judge in Vermont has released Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student, who was detained during an immigration interview to finalize his U.S. citizenship. His arrest by immigration officials came after he led protests against the war in Gaza.

Outside the Vermont courthouse, Mahdawi rallied supporters with calls of 'No fear' and 'Free Palestine,' emphasizing the need to defend democracy and humanity. He asserted that justice will eventually prevail and stated the global implications of the U.S.'s actions.

The U.S. government claims Mahdawi's detention is constitutionally valid under the Immigration and Nationality Act, arguing his presence poses foreign policy risks. However, his lawyers maintain the move was retaliatory. Despite possible government appeals, Mahdawi will attend his graduation from Columbia University.

