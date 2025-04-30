Major UK Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Construction Sector

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in the UK has made three arrests as part of a sprawling international bribery investigation centered around British infrastructure provider Blu-3. The investigation extends to former associates of the global construction company, Mace Group.

An SFO statement confirmed that over 70 personnel carried out searches of four residential properties and one commercial location across Britain, while Monaco authorities searched another suspect's premises. The inquiries are connected to alleged payments exceeding £3 million made by Blu-3 to past associates of Mace Group, concerning the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.

A Mace Group representative responded to the allegations by asserting the company's zero tolerance for breaches of its ethics code and expressing a commitment to assisting the SFO in their comprehensive investigation. Blu-3 has not yet commented on the situation, and the three arrested suspects remain under questioning by the SFO.

