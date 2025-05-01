EU Nations Push for Defense Budget Leniency

Twelve European Union countries have formally requested activation of the 'national escape clause' from EU deficit rules, aiming to increase their defense spending, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The Commission, as the EU's executive body, proposed that member states be allowed to raise defense spending by 1.5% of their gross domestic product annually over a span of four years, without facing disciplinary measures that kick in when a deficit exceeds 3% of GDP. The countries that have submitted requests include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Additional requests are expected soon, as indicated in a statement from the Commission.

A spokesperson for Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU mentioned that while 12 countries have already applied, four more are expected to follow suit shortly. The European Commission will evaluate these requests, with Valdis Dombrovskis, the bloc's economy commissioner, affirming the commitment to ensuring coordinated flexibility that will facilitate EU nations in transitioning to higher defense budgets while maintaining sound budget policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)