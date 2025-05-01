UN Calls for Probe into Alleged War Crimes in Mali
UN experts have urged Malian authorities to investigate alleged summary executions and forced disappearances by the army and Russian mercenaries. The remains of dozens of bodies were found near a military camp. The alleged victims, mostly ethnic Fulani, were reportedly tortured and interrogated before being executed.
The United Nations has called on Malian authorities to launch an investigation into allegations of summary executions and forced disappearances involving the army and Russian mercenaries. This follows the chilling discovery of several bodies near a military camp in the Koulikoro region.
According to a report by the UN humanitarian agency, the bodies were discovered between April 21 and 22 near the Kwala military camp. The victims are suspected to be individuals detained by Malian soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a Russian-backed entity. Allegations suggest that around 60 men, mostly ethnic Fulani, were tortured and interrogated before being executed.
The UN warns that if these reports are confirmed, the actions could qualify as war crimes, while the disappearances may constitute crimes against humanity. The call for an independent and transparent investigation comes amid ongoing conflict in Mali, where violence persists despite Russian security assistance.
