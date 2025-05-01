Tragedy at Illegal Liquor Shop: Arrests in Murder Case

In a shocking development, nine individuals have been arrested on charges of murder following the death of 27-year-old Suraj Bhalavi, as confirmed by local police. The incident unfolded at an illegal liquor establishment, where Bhalavi had a confrontation with staff after allegedly breaking a glass.

Bhalavi, who had a criminal record, was reportedly beaten with sticks and abandoned in nearby bushes. His brother managed to transport him to Mayo Hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning.

An officer from Wadi police station disclosed that an in-depth investigation into the incident is currently underway, as authorities seek further clues into the night's tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)