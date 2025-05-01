FBI Agents Reassigned After Protest Kneeling Controversy

The FBI has reassigned multiple agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington, following George Floyd's 2020 death, sources confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Although specific reasons for the personnel changes remain unclear, they occur amid substantial shifts within the bureau under Director Kash Patel, with Deputy Director Dan Bongino assuring President Trump's supporters about the integrity of ongoing reforms.

Initial reports by CNN, verified by anonymous contacts, indicated no immediate punishments when the photographs emerged. However, the kneeling sparked internal debate over whether it was a de-escalation technique. Patel has committed to preventing past mistakes without targeting previous investigations, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)