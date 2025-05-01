Left Menu

FBI Agents Reassigned After Protest Kneeling Controversy

Several FBI agents have been reassigned after being photographed kneeling at a racial justice protest in 2020. The FBI's recent personnel changes led by Director Kash Patel and concerns over perceived past mistakes are being addressed by Deputy Director Dan Bongino. The reassignments sparked internal controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:47 IST
FBI Agents Reassigned After Protest Kneeling Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI has reassigned multiple agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington, following George Floyd's 2020 death, sources confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Although specific reasons for the personnel changes remain unclear, they occur amid substantial shifts within the bureau under Director Kash Patel, with Deputy Director Dan Bongino assuring President Trump's supporters about the integrity of ongoing reforms.

Initial reports by CNN, verified by anonymous contacts, indicated no immediate punishments when the photographs emerged. However, the kneeling sparked internal debate over whether it was a de-escalation technique. Patel has committed to preventing past mistakes without targeting previous investigations, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025