Tragedy Strikes Haldi Ceremony: A Child's Fatal Fall

In a heart-wrenching incident at Bhiwandi, a seven-year-old girl lost her life after falling into a water tank during a pre-wedding celebration. The tragedy unfolded on a late Tuesday night as Laxmi Srigiri enjoyed festivities with her family.

Laxmi, who was attending a haldi ceremony in her locality, accidentally fell into the tank while playing with other children. Alarmed by the incident, other youngsters raised the alarm, prompting immediate attempts to rescue her from the water.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Laxmi was declared dead by medical professionals. Authorities at the Bhiwandi Town Police Station have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigations are underway as the body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

