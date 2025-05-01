Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Haldi Ceremony: A Child's Fatal Fall

A seven-year-old girl, Laxmi Srigiri, died after falling into a water tank during a pre-wedding function in Bhiwandi. Despite efforts to rescue her and immediate hospital care, she was declared dead. Police have registered the incident as an accidental death and a post-mortem is being conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes Haldi Ceremony: A Child's Fatal Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident at Bhiwandi, a seven-year-old girl lost her life after falling into a water tank during a pre-wedding celebration. The tragedy unfolded on a late Tuesday night as Laxmi Srigiri enjoyed festivities with her family.

Laxmi, who was attending a haldi ceremony in her locality, accidentally fell into the tank while playing with other children. Alarmed by the incident, other youngsters raised the alarm, prompting immediate attempts to rescue her from the water.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Laxmi was declared dead by medical professionals. Authorities at the Bhiwandi Town Police Station have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigations are underway as the body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025