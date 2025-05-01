Communal Tensions Ignite in Nainital Following Shocking Assault

Communal unrest gripped Nainital in Uttarakhand as reports surfaced of an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by a 60-year-old man, identified as Osman. The distressing incident sparked protests and acts of vandalism, authorities confirmed.

The accused, a professional contractor, has been apprehended, and police forces have been heavily deployed to ensure peace. Demonstrators, primarily from Hindu communities, gathered outside the local police station, voicing demands for stringent actions against the perpetrator. Information concerning the girl's examination on Wednesday evening further fueled public anger.

Some businesses, predominantly owned by the Muslim community, faced acts of vandalism and a mosque was attacked with stones. In response to the turmoil, top officials, including Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra, assured the aggrieved crowd of official intervention and have increased patrols to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)