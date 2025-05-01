US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for both nations to de-escalate. This plea comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed US support for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. He expressed condolences for the attack victims and reaffirmed the US's commitment to cooperating with India. He urged Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the "unconscionable" attack and encouraged both countries to maintain regional peace and security.

During conversations, Sharif highlighted Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices in combatting terrorism. He rejected Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the attack, while urging the US to influence India to avoid "inflammatory statements." Tensions have led India to take actions such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)