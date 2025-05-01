Left Menu

US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The US urges India and Pakistan to reduce tensions following the Pahalgam attack, while reaffirming its support to India against terrorism. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the attack with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif, encouraging cooperation for peace in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:20 IST
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for both nations to de-escalate. This plea comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed US support for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. He expressed condolences for the attack victims and reaffirmed the US's commitment to cooperating with India. He urged Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the "unconscionable" attack and encouraged both countries to maintain regional peace and security.

During conversations, Sharif highlighted Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices in combatting terrorism. He rejected Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the attack, while urging the US to influence India to avoid "inflammatory statements." Tensions have led India to take actions such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025