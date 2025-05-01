US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
The US urges India and Pakistan to reduce tensions following the Pahalgam attack, while reaffirming its support to India against terrorism. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the attack with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif, encouraging cooperation for peace in South Asia.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for both nations to de-escalate. This plea comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed US support for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.
Rubio spoke separately with Indian Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. He expressed condolences for the attack victims and reaffirmed the US's commitment to cooperating with India. He urged Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the "unconscionable" attack and encouraged both countries to maintain regional peace and security.
During conversations, Sharif highlighted Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices in combatting terrorism. He rejected Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the attack, while urging the US to influence India to avoid "inflammatory statements." Tensions have led India to take actions such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
CoBRA: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir
Strengthening the Shield: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Terrorism Operations
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact to Thwart Terrorism