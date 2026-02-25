Left Menu

Focused Action to Combat Terrorism: J&K Police's Renewed Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Police Chief Nalin Prabhat urges a concentrated effort to dismantle terrorism in a meeting in Budgam. Strategic and tactical measures discussed aim to strengthen security and counter extremist networks with enhanced intelligence and collaboration. The meeting reinforced the need for modern approaches and public engagement to ensure peace.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, emphasized a focused strategy to eradicate terrorism at a key security review gathering in Budgam district.

The meeting, attended by senior police officials, assessed current security dynamics and operational readiness, while discussing counter-terrorism initiatives.

Prabhat stressed actionable intelligence, coordination among agencies, and innovative tactics to ensure long-term peace and neutralize threats from Pakistani terrorists and their support networks.

