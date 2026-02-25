Focused Action to Combat Terrorism: J&K Police's Renewed Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, emphasized a focused strategy to eradicate terrorism at a key security review gathering in Budgam district.

The meeting, attended by senior police officials, assessed current security dynamics and operational readiness, while discussing counter-terrorism initiatives.

Prabhat stressed actionable intelligence, coordination among agencies, and innovative tactics to ensure long-term peace and neutralize threats from Pakistani terrorists and their support networks.

