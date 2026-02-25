India Backs Gaza Peace Initiative Amid Terrorism Concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism in his address at the Israeli Parliament, supporting the Gaza peace initiative. He conveyed condolences for the Hamas attack victims and stressed global action against terrorism, linking peace everywhere to counterterrorism efforts, and expressed solidarity with Israel.
Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament, underscoring India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism while backing the Gaza peace initiative. He conveyed sincere condolences to the victims of the recent Hamas attacks, expressing India's solidarity with Israel in combating terrorism.
Modi's visit to Israel was marked by a warm welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. During his speech, Modi emphasized India's longstanding battle against terrorism, referencing the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and called for unified global action against terror threats worldwide.
The Indian premier highlighted the significance of the Gaza peace initiative, endorsed by the UN Security Council, as a potential path to lasting peace in the region. Modi extended India's support for this framework, advocating for dialogue and stability, while acknowledging Israel's resilience and achievements.
Like Israel, India has consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards: PM Modi.
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.
