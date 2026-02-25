Left Menu

India Backs Gaza Peace Initiative Amid Terrorism Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism in his address at the Israeli Parliament, supporting the Gaza peace initiative. He conveyed condolences for the Hamas attack victims and stressed global action against terrorism, linking peace everywhere to counterterrorism efforts, and expressed solidarity with Israel.

Modi's visit to Israel was marked by a warm welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. During his speech, Modi emphasized India's longstanding battle against terrorism, referencing the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and called for unified global action against terror threats worldwide.

Modi's visit to Israel was marked by a warm welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. During his speech, Modi emphasized India's longstanding battle against terrorism, referencing the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and called for unified global action against terror threats worldwide.

The Indian premier highlighted the significance of the Gaza peace initiative, endorsed by the UN Security Council, as a potential path to lasting peace in the region. Modi extended India's support for this framework, advocating for dialogue and stability, while acknowledging Israel's resilience and achievements.

