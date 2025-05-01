Left Menu

Delhi Court Approves NIA to Collect Evidence from 26/11 Accused

A Delhi court has permitted the NIA to collect voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Rana, linked with conspirator David Headley, was extradited from the US. The 2008 attacks killed 166 people across multiple sites in Mumbai.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana
A Delhi court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) permission to collect voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, according to a source.

The decision, made by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, follows the judge's earlier order to extend Rana's custody by 12 days. This ruling came after the agency submitted an application requesting the samples.

Rana, closely linked with David Coleman Headley, the main conspirator of the 2008 attacks, was recently extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal. The 26/11 attacks, executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists, resulted in 166 fatalities and targeted key locations in Mumbai.

