Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute: A Fiery Stand-Off
The BBMB's decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana has ignited strong opposition from Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab accuses the BJP of siding with Haryana against their rights, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to announce statewide protests against the decision.
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, sparking controversy and strong reactions from Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. Mann's firm stance against the decision highlights his claim of Punjab's rights being infringed upon.
In a lengthy meeting, the BBMB technical committee made the contentious decision amidst claims from Punjab officials that Haryana had already exceeded its water share. Despite this, support from BJP-ruled Rajasthan added pressure to the decision's outcome.
Mann accused the BJP of colluding with Haryana against Punjab's interests and warned of strong opposition. In response, the Aam Aadmi Party announced protests against the BJP, highlighting the tensions in this ongoing regional dispute.
