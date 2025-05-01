Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Sehore

Two individuals were tragically killed when their motorcycle inadvertently fell into a well in Sehore district's Phoolmogra village. The mishap took place early on Thursday, according to authorities.

District Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla confirmed the incident, explaining that the motorcycle collided with the protective wall surrounding the well, leading to the fatal plunge.

The deceased, identified as Hanif Khan, 35, and Siraj Khan, 32, had their bodies recovered from the site. An investigation is actively being carried out to determine further details.

