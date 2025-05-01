Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Sehore

Two individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle accidentally plunged into a well in Sehore district. The tragic event occurred early Thursday morning in Phoolmogra village. Police have identified the victims as Hanif Khan and Siraj Khan. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were tragically killed when their motorcycle inadvertently fell into a well in Sehore district's Phoolmogra village. The mishap took place early on Thursday, according to authorities.

District Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla confirmed the incident, explaining that the motorcycle collided with the protective wall surrounding the well, leading to the fatal plunge.

The deceased, identified as Hanif Khan, 35, and Siraj Khan, 32, had their bodies recovered from the site. An investigation is actively being carried out to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

