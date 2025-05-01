Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Sehore
Two individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle accidentally plunged into a well in Sehore district. The tragic event occurred early Thursday morning in Phoolmogra village. Police have identified the victims as Hanif Khan and Siraj Khan. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were tragically killed when their motorcycle inadvertently fell into a well in Sehore district's Phoolmogra village. The mishap took place early on Thursday, according to authorities.
District Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla confirmed the incident, explaining that the motorcycle collided with the protective wall surrounding the well, leading to the fatal plunge.
The deceased, identified as Hanif Khan, 35, and Siraj Khan, 32, had their bodies recovered from the site. An investigation is actively being carried out to determine further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sehore
- accident
- motorcycle
- fatal
- Phoolmogra
- police
- investigation
- Deepak Shukla
- Hanif Khan
- Siraj Khan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Criminal Web Unraveled: Bihar Police Crack Pune Businessman's Murder Case
Three workers killed as steel storage unit for pulses falls on them at mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district: Police.
Chaos at Rome Derby: A Clash of Fans and Police
Two hardcore Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Goa Police Crackdown: Thai Drug Bust and Ambedkar Bhawan Announcement