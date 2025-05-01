Tensions Escalate: India and Pakistan Face Uncertain Future

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to track down those responsible for last month's attack on tourists in Kashmir, pledging to chase the assailants to the "ends of the earth." The Indian government alleges that two of the three suspects in the attack hail from Pakistan, a claim denied by Islamabad. The incident has exacerbated the already tense relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, resulting in a series of retaliatory diplomatic measures, with Pakistan bracing for a potential military response from India.

This is not the first time tensions have flared between these two nations. In 2019, a suicide bombing killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops in Pulwama, claimed by the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Subsequently, India launched airstrikes on a JeM training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, marking a significant escalation of hostilities. Similarly, in 2016, gunmen attacked an Indian military base in Uri, prompting India to conduct what it termed "surgical strikes" on militant bases within Pakistan.

Currently, both nations are reportedly bolstering their military capabilities along the disputed borders. Indian and Pakistani forces have been engaging in minor exchanges, intensifying fears of a larger confrontation. Despite India's numerical superiority in active military personnel and aircraft, both countries maintain comparable nuclear arsenals, with India possessing 172 warheads to Pakistan's 170.

(With inputs from agencies.)