India's Diplomatic Offensive in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has launched a diplomatic offensive in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, reaching out to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, including South Korea. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism during a discussion with his South Korean counterpart.

Jaishankar's conversations with several foreign ministers emphasize the significance of this outreach, especially since Pakistan is a member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term. The attack has sparked global reactions, with many leaders expressing solidarity with India, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Amid rising tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the perpetrators of the attack would face a severe response. Modi emphasized the operational freedom given to the armed forces for determining the appropriate response. The assault claimed 26 lives and highlighted cross-border terrorism, an issue India is actively addressing.

