Tragic Clash: CTD Officers Fall in Northwest Pakistan Operation

In a tragic turn of events, three officers from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been killed during an intense operation against terrorists in northwest Pakistan, police reported on Thursday.

The clash, which occurred in the Spin Tangi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also left two CTD officers injured. The operation led to the death of two terrorists, while others managed to flee the scene, taking their wounded with them.

The police recovered weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades from the site. A heavily-armed contingent has since launched a search operation to locate the fleeing terrorists, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur paying tribute to the fallen officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)