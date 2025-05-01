Tragic Clash: CTD Officers Fall in Northwest Pakistan Operation
Three officers from the Counter Terrorism Department were killed in a deadly operation against terrorists in northwest Pakistan. The encounter also left two officers wounded. Two terrorists were killed while others managed to escape. Weapons and explosives were seized, prompting a large-scale search operation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic turn of events, three officers from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been killed during an intense operation against terrorists in northwest Pakistan, police reported on Thursday.
The clash, which occurred in the Spin Tangi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also left two CTD officers injured. The operation led to the death of two terrorists, while others managed to flee the scene, taking their wounded with them.
The police recovered weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades from the site. A heavily-armed contingent has since launched a search operation to locate the fleeing terrorists, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur paying tribute to the fallen officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Rescue: American Pastor Freed in Dramatic South African Shootout
Dramatic Highway Arrest: Cattle Smuggler Caught in Gonda After Shootout
Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
Mystery Shootout: The Attempted Life of Ricky Rai
Shootout South of Atlanta: Officers Injured, Suspect Killed