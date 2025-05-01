In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a drone strike on a market in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine resulted in at least seven fatalities and injured over 20 individuals. The incident highlights the escalating tension in the area, as the war continues into its fourth year.

The attack occurred in the town of Oleshky, targeting a bustling marketplace around 0930 local time, according to Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo, who claimed that Ukrainian forces deployed additional drones post-initial strike. Unverified allegations suggested cluster munitions were used against ambulances at the scene.

Despite the accusations, Ukrainian officials have not commented. Both Ukraine and Russia have faced criticism for purported civilian targeting, allegations each country rejects. With civilian tolls rising, particularly in Ukraine, there are renewed calls for ceasefires as leaders contemplate pathways to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)