Deadly Drone Attack Escalates Conflict in Ukraine's Kherson Region
A drone attack on a market in Russian-controlled Kherson, Ukraine, resulted in at least seven deaths and over 20 injuries. The strike ignited accusations of civilian targeting amid ongoing conflict, with calls for a ceasefire as both sides deny targeting non-combatants.
In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a drone strike on a market in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine resulted in at least seven fatalities and injured over 20 individuals. The incident highlights the escalating tension in the area, as the war continues into its fourth year.
The attack occurred in the town of Oleshky, targeting a bustling marketplace around 0930 local time, according to Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo, who claimed that Ukrainian forces deployed additional drones post-initial strike. Unverified allegations suggested cluster munitions were used against ambulances at the scene.
Despite the accusations, Ukrainian officials have not commented. Both Ukraine and Russia have faced criticism for purported civilian targeting, allegations each country rejects. With civilian tolls rising, particularly in Ukraine, there are renewed calls for ceasefires as leaders contemplate pathways to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- attack
- Kherson
- Ukraine
- Russia
- casualties
- ceasefire
- conflict
- market
- allegations
ALSO READ
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify
Civilians Bear the Brunt as Israeli Strikes Continue in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
Strategic Alliance: Russia and Iran Seal 20-Year Pact
Israeli Troops Maintain Control Amid Stalled Ceasefire in Gaza
Skies of Conflict: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Military Sites