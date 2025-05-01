Left Menu

Deadly Drone Attack Escalates Conflict in Ukraine's Kherson Region

A drone attack on a market in Russian-controlled Kherson, Ukraine, resulted in at least seven deaths and over 20 injuries. The strike ignited accusations of civilian targeting amid ongoing conflict, with calls for a ceasefire as both sides deny targeting non-combatants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:19 IST
Deadly Drone Attack Escalates Conflict in Ukraine's Kherson Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a drone strike on a market in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine resulted in at least seven fatalities and injured over 20 individuals. The incident highlights the escalating tension in the area, as the war continues into its fourth year.

The attack occurred in the town of Oleshky, targeting a bustling marketplace around 0930 local time, according to Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo, who claimed that Ukrainian forces deployed additional drones post-initial strike. Unverified allegations suggested cluster munitions were used against ambulances at the scene.

Despite the accusations, Ukrainian officials have not commented. Both Ukraine and Russia have faced criticism for purported civilian targeting, allegations each country rejects. With civilian tolls rising, particularly in Ukraine, there are renewed calls for ceasefires as leaders contemplate pathways to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025