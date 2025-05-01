Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Dead with Head Injury in Thane

A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where the body of a 35-year-old woman was found with a head injury. According to the Mumbra police, the woman, identified as Anita Deepak Goyal, resided in Jiwdani Nagara, Diva area.

The authorities disclosed that the victim was reportedly killed around midnight on April 29, with indications that a stone was used to inflict the fatal head wound. As of now, there is no information regarding whether she was alone during the crime.

The local police have registered a case and are actively probing the circumstances surrounding this mysterious death, promising to uncover the truth behind the shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)