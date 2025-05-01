World News Highlights: Tensions and Deals in Focus

The U.S. is seeking to initiate tariff discussions with China regarding President Trump's 145% tariffs, according to Chinese state media. Such talks hint at Beijing's potential readiness for negotiations as per anonymous sources cited by Yuyuan Tantian on social media.

The legal battle of Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student at Columbia University, continues as he challenges deportation from the U.S. A judge has allowed his release on bail after his arrest over alleged participation in pro-Palestinian protests, blocking his deportation from Vermont.

Tensions rise in Tunisia as opponents and supporters of President Kais Saied hold opposing rallies. Criticism surrounds Saied's use of the judiciary and police against dissenters, sparking concern about a potential shift towards autocratic governance in the Arab Spring's birthplace.

Ukraine and the U.S. have signed a minerals deal, granting the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian resources and aiding Ukraine's reconstruction. This agreement, pushed by President Trump, signals stronger U.S. economic ties with Ukraine amidst continued negotiations and geopolitical tension involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)