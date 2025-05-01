Controversial Healthcare Directive: Trump's Stance on Transgender Youth

The administration of President Donald Trump has issued a contentious report on transgender healthcare, specifically targeting youth with gender dysphoria. The review, released Thursday, proposes a shift towards behavioral therapy rather than comprehensive gender-affirming medical care. The length of the report reflects the administration's ambition to alter current standards of care.

Issued by the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, the report questions the treatment guidelines set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. This document is expected to reinforce the government's revised approach to addressing the needs of a politically sensitive group.

This 'best practices' directive stems from an executive order by Trump early in his second term, mandating that the federal government avoids supporting gender transitions for those under 19. NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya emphasizes the importance of scientific standards over activist motives, while HHS clarifies the report isn't clinical guidance and makes no policy recommendations, focusing exclusively on children.

(With inputs from agencies.)