Calcutta High Court Reshuffles PIL Hearing Responsibilities

In a significant administrative change, the Calcutta High Court has revised its case allocation system concerning public interest litigations (PILs).

According to a notification by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, PILs filed from 2021 onward will be handled by a division bench composed of justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De, rather than the customary Chief Justice's bench.

The adjustment also stipulates that appeals over police inaction or overaction will now fall under the purview of justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra.

