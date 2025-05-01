Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Reshuffles PIL Hearing Responsibilities

The Calcutta High Court has altered its case allocation system, redirecting public interest litigations (PILs) filed from 2021 onwards away from Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam's division bench. These cases will now be heard by justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De, while police-related appeals will be managed by justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra.

Updated: 01-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:55 IST
Calcutta High Court Reshuffles PIL Hearing Responsibilities
In a significant administrative change, the Calcutta High Court has revised its case allocation system concerning public interest litigations (PILs).

According to a notification by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, PILs filed from 2021 onward will be handled by a division bench composed of justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De, rather than the customary Chief Justice's bench.

The adjustment also stipulates that appeals over police inaction or overaction will now fall under the purview of justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

