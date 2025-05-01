Left Menu

N Saravana Kumar Takes Helm at DDA: New Leadership for Development

N Saravana Kumar, a senior IAS officer from the 2000 Bihar cadre, has assumed the role of vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority. With over 24 years of experience in various sectors, Kumar is known for his contributions to disaster management, elections, and innovative schemes in rural development.

Updated: 01-05-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer N Saravana Kumar has stepped into the role of vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, marking a new chapter for the city's development administration.

Kumar, a 2000-batch officer from the Bihar cadre, boasts a robust 24-year career spanning various sectors, adding significant administrative acumen to his new position. His previous role as principal secretary in Bihar's Department of Food and Consumer Protection highlights his leadership capabilities.

Notably, Kumar has spent nearly a decade serving as district magistrate in several Bihar districts, earning accolades for disaster management during floods. His tenure in the Rural Development Department brought accolades for water resource management, and his work on Bihar's 'Organic Corridor' scheme was recognized by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

