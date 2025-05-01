Left Menu

Legal Showdown Looms Over Disputed AMU Land

Aligarh Muslim University is preparing for legal action after the Aligarh Nagar Nigam claimed ownership of 41 bighas of land previously under the university's Riding Club. Despite AMU’s historical claim and lack of formal notice, Nagar Nigam's swift takeover has sparked controversy and outrage in the university community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are planning legal action after the Aligarh Nagar Nigam seized 41 bighas of land used by AMU's Riding Club, asserting it belonged to the civic body. The land's market value is estimated to exceed Rs 126 crore.

Nagar Nigam officials, in a rapid operation, accused AMU of illegally occupying the land without providing ownership documents. AMU disputes these claims, stating the land was acquired over 80 years ago under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. The university asserts it received no formal notice prior to the takeover.

Controversy has escalated, as AMU prepares legal proceedings to reclaim the land, asserting rightful ownership and criticizing Nagar Nigam's actions. Former university figures and historians have also expressed concerns, questioning the municipality's claims and the legal process followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

