Cuban May Day March Unites Thousands Amid U.S. Tensions

Tens of thousands of Cubans marched in Havana for the traditional May Day gathering, despite a crippling economic crisis and escalating tensions with the U.S. Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel led the march as a show of unity amid rising American pressure and sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of national unity, hundreds of thousands of Cubans gathered at Havana's Revolution Square for the annual May Day march. This year's commemoration comes as the nation grapples with an intense economic crisis and increasing pressure from U.S. policies under President Donald Trump.

Raul Castro, now 93, appeared in his military uniform alongside President Miguel Diaz-Canel to preside over the events. Diaz-Canel had urged citizens to attend in solidarity against what he called the imperialistic measures by the U.S., which have exacerbated the country's financial woes.

With new sanctions imposed on Cuba by the Trump administration and talk of further actions, tensions continue to rise. In response to U.S. actions, many Cubans, despite facing challenges such as blackouts and scarcity of goods, participated nationwide in demonstrations asserting their allegiance to the revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

