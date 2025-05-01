Air Marshal SP Dharkar Retires After 40 Years of Distinguished Service in IAF

In a significant moment for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, retired on 30 April 2025 as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, capping off a glorious career that spanned four decades. The occasion marks the end of an era led by one of the most decorated and respected officers of the IAF, known for his leadership in both peacetime operations and combat preparedness.

A Career Launched in the Fighter Stream

Commissioned on 14 June 1985, Air Marshal Dharkar began his career in the fighter stream, quickly proving his mettle as a highly skilled pilot and leader. Over the years, he accumulated over 3,600 flying hours across a variety of fighter aircraft, becoming one of the most experienced and technically adept aviators in the Air Force. His deep operational understanding was further cemented by his qualifications as a Qualified Flying Instructor, Fighter Strike Leader, and an Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner.

Academic and Strategic Training

Air Marshal Dharkar's pursuit of excellence extended beyond the cockpit. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and also trained at the renowned Army War College in the United States. His academic background helped shape a broad strategic vision that he brought into all his subsequent roles in the IAF.

Strategic Leadership Roles

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Dharkar held several key command and staff positions that significantly influenced the operational posture of the Indian Air Force. Among his notable roles were:

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command – where he was responsible for overseeing operations in the strategically vital eastern sector of the country.

Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), South Western Air Command – where he coordinated complex operational and training activities.

Air Defence Commander at HQ Eastern Air Command – enhancing the defensive capabilities in the eastern theatre.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training) – instrumental in shaping the training doctrines for future IAF personnel.

He also played a pathbreaking role as the first Director General of the Defence Space Agency (DSA), a tri-service organization that plays a critical role in India’s military space operations and capabilities. Under his leadership, DSA set foundational processes for integrating space-based assets into national defence.

Decorated for Excellence

Air Marshal Dharkar’s service has been adorned with numerous prestigious military decorations in recognition of his exceptional contributions:

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2014 for distinguished service of a high order.

Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2023 for service of the most exceptional order.

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) in 2025 for exceptional leadership in war-like situations.

These honors reflect the trust and respect he earned from the highest echelons of defence leadership in India.

Legacy of Service and Dedication

Air Marshal Dharkar’s retirement leaves behind a rich legacy of professionalism, integrity, and strategic foresight. His career serves as an inspiration to countless young officers who look up to him as a role model in service and conduct. He not only demonstrated aerial excellence but also contributed immensely to enhancing the organizational strength, readiness, and modernisation of the Indian Air Force.

His departure marks the culmination of an extraordinary journey defined by duty, honor, and an unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of India.

As he steps into retirement, the nation salutes Air Marshal SP Dharkar for his monumental contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

