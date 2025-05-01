Gujarat and Maharashtra Day: Amit Shah Lauds States' Role in National Unity and Growth

On the momentous occasion of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed a distinguished gathering in New Delhi, reaffirming the pivotal roles these two states have played—and continue to play—in India's unity, cultural richness, and economic strength. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri VK Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta.

Yamuna Rejuvenation: A Cultural and Environmental Mission

Beginning his address, Shri Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to rejuvenating the sacred Yamuna River. Highlighting the ongoing efforts to purify the river from its origin at Yamunotri to Prayagraj, he emphasized that the Yamuna holds not only ecological importance but also deep spiritual significance for millions of Indians, particularly devotees of Lord Krishna. Plans to construct a world-class riverfront in Delhi on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad are already in motion.

Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: The Spirit of Federal Harmony

Marking the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra—states that were carved out of the former Bombay State on May 1, 1960—Shri Shah lauded how both regions have showcased an exemplary model of cooperation and healthy competition. He noted that despite linguistic and cultural differences, both states have fostered mutual respect and contributed enormously to the nation’s growth.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, he said this initiative has successfully thwarted divisive elements who aimed to exploit linguistic and regional differences to fragment the country. Today, he remarked, every Indian language and culture reinforces the unity and strength of the nation.

Cultural Brilliance: Celebrating Shared Traditions

Shri Shah emphasized the cultural harmony between Maharashtra and Gujarat, noting how festivals like Garba are joyously celebrated in Maharashtra, while Ganesh Utsav is widely honored in Gujarat. “This cultural exchange is the greatest strength of our unity,” he stated, emphasizing the deep interlinking of traditions that goes beyond state boundaries.

A Tribute to Historical Leaders and Reformers

The Home Minister also paid tribute to the towering historical and spiritual figures from both states. Maharashtra, he recalled, is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose vision of Swarajya was later carried forward by leaders like Lokmanya Tilak. He also highlighted the pioneering social reform movements led by stalwarts such as Jyotiba Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the enduring patriotic spirit of Veer Savarkar.

Similarly, Gujarat was recognized as the karmabhoomi of Lord Krishna and the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Shri Shah spoke of the powerful legacy of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, who laid the foundation for India’s independence and unity.

Economic Giants: Driving India’s Growth Story

Turning to economic achievements, Shri Shah praised both Maharashtra and Gujarat for being economic powerhouses. He called Maharashtra the “economic capital of India,” with the largest GDP among Indian states. Gujarat, he added, has also emerged as a formidable contributor to national development, boasting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) exceeding ₹30 lakh crore.

Key infrastructural and industrial milestones in Gujarat were highlighted, including:

The largest port in the country

The largest oil refinery

Asia’s biggest renewable energy park

The upcoming Dholera Smart City

The GIFT City financial hub

India’s first bullet train corridor

He noted that both “Vibrant Gujarat” and “Magnificent Maharashtra” are now recognized globally for their investor-friendly environment and robust industrial infrastructure.

Vision 2047: A Blueprint for a Developed India

Looking ahead, Shri Shah underscored that under PM Modi’s leadership, both Gujarat and Maharashtra have charted comprehensive development roadmaps extending to 2047—the centenary year of India’s independence. He reiterated that these two states would be among the biggest contributors to achieving the vision of a “Developed India.”

Embracing Modernity While Preserving Heritage

In conclusion, Shri Amit Shah emphasized how both states have skillfully embraced modernity without forsaking their rich cultural heritage. Their contributions to India’s unity, integrity, and development stand as a testament to the enduring strength of India’s federal structure.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global power, the twin pillars of Gujarat and Maharashtra remain steadfast, exemplifying how diversity can be a source of strength and progress.