Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Marriage Party Overturns, Resulting in Four Deaths

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district claimed four lives, including one woman, when a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, also left thirteen others injured.

The mishap took place near Lateri town as the party was returning to Sironj from Indore. Among the deceased were Narayan, aged 20; Gokul, aged 18; Basanti Bai, aged 32; and Hajari, aged 40. One critically injured individual was referred to Bhopal for treatment, while others are being treated locally, according to Collector Anshul Gupta.

In response to the tragedy, senior officials and local leaders, including the district collector and BJP MLA Umakant Sharma, rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow and announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

