UNSC Mulls Emergency Meeting on India-Pakistan Tensions

The UN Security Council is contemplating an emergency meeting soon to tackle escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, according to its current President, Evangelos Sekeris.

Sekeris underscored the urgency for de-escalation and dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbors, following contentious incidents such as cross-border terrorism from Pakistan that has impacted India.

During Greece's presidency, the UNSC has condemned acts of terrorism and continues to closely observe the evolving situation, exploring diplomatic avenues to diffuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)