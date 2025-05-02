Telangana's Historic Quota Bill Gains Momentum

In an important step forward, leaders of the ruling Congress party in Telangana expressed their gratitude to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday for his decision to send the legislation increasing reservation for backward classes to 42 percent for Presidential assent.

The Telangana State Legislative Assembly had passed two significant bills in March to enhance reservation quotas in education, employment, and local governance. The initiative, praised by State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, followed a state-led caste survey and was called a 'role model' for the nation.

Congress representatives from the backward classes especially thanked the Governor for his support. Ponnam Prabhakar noted Telangana's pioneering role in caste surveys and welcomed the Centre's move to incorporate caste enumeration in the national census, a campaign first championed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

