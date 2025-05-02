Interior Decorator Arrested: Key Suspect in Kolkata Hotel Inferno

On Friday, law enforcement officials took another significant step in the investigation of the devastating fire at a Kolkata hotel that claimed 14 lives. The accused, Lhurshid Alam, an interior decorator by profession, was apprehended from his residence in Park Circus.

This recent arrest brings the total number of individuals detained in connection with the tragic incident to three. Authorities believe Alam's negligence during interior decoration works, compounded by the use of inflammable materials, played a critical role in spreading the fire.

Earlier, the police had detained the owner and manager of Rituraj Hotel, following the blaze that ravaged the six-storey property at Mechhua Falpatti in Burrabazar. The fire service officials have recovered 13 bodies from the site, and another victim later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)