Germany's Move to Counter AfD: Extremist Classification Sparks Controversy

Germany's domestic intelligence has classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist group, enabling enhanced monitoring of the party. This classification may impact the party's ability to attract members, as authorities can now use confidential methods for surveillance, affecting its appeal and operations.

Updated: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST
  • Germany

Germany's domestic intelligence agency declared the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) an extremist threat on Friday, escalating measures to monitor the party more closely. This decision comes as the AfD emerged as a significant political force, securing second place in February's federal election.

Certain segments like the youth wing have already been recognized as extremist; the party itself was previously a suspected extremist entity since 2021. The new classification aids authorities by allowing the use of methods such as confidential informants and intercepting communications to scrutinize the party's activities.

Beyond surveillance, this move could damage the AfD's reputation and potential to attract supporters. The extremist label carries stigmas and entails civil service employment restrictions, likely hindering the party's growth and appeal in German politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

