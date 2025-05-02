Russia Thwarts Massive Drone Raid Over Crimea

In a significant overnight operation, Russia successfully intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones in strategic areas of Crimea and the Black Sea, according to a Friday media report.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the successful repelling of the drone raids, highlighting the interception of 89 drones over Sevastopol, the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and an additional 23 over the Black Sea. Ministry officials assured that no ground damage was reported during the incursions.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev praised the combined naval and ground-based air defense forces for thwarting what he described as a massive coordinated raid. The effort also included downing drones over the Krasnodar, Oryol, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions, as well as one UAV intercepted over the Sea of Azov.

(With inputs from agencies.)