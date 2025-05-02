Left Menu

Delhi Court Summons Gandhis in Herald Case

A Delhi court has issued notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The court emphasized their right to be heard during the chargesheet cognisance. The ED began investigating after a complaint of criminal conspiracy involving Congress leaders and Young Indian's role in fraudulent property takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the National Herald money laundering case on Friday.

The court's special judge, Vishal Gogne, affirmed that the Gandhis' right to be heard was protected during the chargesheet cognisance stage, which is crucial for a fair trial. The case is set to proceed on May 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched its investigation in 2021 following a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleging criminal conspiracy among political figures including the Gandhis. Accusations involve money laundering related to the fraudulent takeover of over Rs 2,000 crore in properties linked to the Associated Journals Limited, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi holding majority shares in Young Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

