Delhi Court Summons Gandhis in Herald Case

A Delhi court issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the National Herald money laundering case on Friday.

The court's special judge, Vishal Gogne, affirmed that the Gandhis' right to be heard was protected during the chargesheet cognisance stage, which is crucial for a fair trial. The case is set to proceed on May 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched its investigation in 2021 following a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleging criminal conspiracy among political figures including the Gandhis. Accusations involve money laundering related to the fraudulent takeover of over Rs 2,000 crore in properties linked to the Associated Journals Limited, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi holding majority shares in Young Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)