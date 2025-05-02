Left Menu

De Minimis Tariff End Shakes Up U.S. Retail

The end of the U.S. de minimis tariff exemption is prompting retailers to halt sales or devise workarounds to dodge high import charges. The policy change particularly affects goods from China and Hong Kong, with some companies exiting the U.S. market. Retailers like Shein and Temu adjust strategies to cope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:42 IST
De Minimis Tariff End Shakes Up U.S. Retail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ended the de minimis tariff exemption for small parcels, sparking major changes in the retail landscape. The exemption, which allowed duty-free treatment of e-commerce packages valued under $800, has been removed for Chinese and Hong Kong goods, subjecting them to tariffs of up to 145%.

This significant policy shift, initiated by former President Donald Trump, has led to notable disruption. Companies such as Space NK and Understance have paused sales to U.S. customers, while Shein and Temu adapt by focusing on local warehouse goods and cutting digital advertising. The end of de minimis raises import charges and administrative burdens.

The change could create openings for retailers less dependent on e-commerce or Chinese manufacturing, like Primark, which emphasizes in-store sales in the U.S. Consumers might reconsider shopping mall visits as online price surges. The impact underscores the lingering complexities in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025