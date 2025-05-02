Supreme Court to Review Controversial UP Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has decided to review a plea challenging the constitutionality of the 2024 amendments to Uttar Pradesh's law on unlawful religious conversion. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan noted arguments by senior lawyer S Muralidhar, who described sections of the Act as 'vague and overly broad', and claimed they violate free speech and religious propagation rights.

The plea, submitted by Roop Rekha Verma among others, argues that the law's ambiguous wording violates Articles 14, 19, 21, and 25 of the Constitution by enabling arbitrary enforcement and lacking clear standards. The presumption of malintent behind conversions and a lack of procedural safeguards are central to the concerns raised.

Challengers also argue the amendment expands who can file complaints without adequate procedural safeguards, disproportionately affects individuals practicing their faith, and risks wrongful prosecution. The Court will hear these arguments alongside other similar petitions on May 13, scrutinizing the law’s alignment with constitutional rights.

