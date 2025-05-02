Left Menu

Court Upholds Democratic Rights: UK Protest Law Overturned

London's Court of Appeal rejected attempts by the UK government to expand police powers over protests, a decision hailed by Liberty as a triumph for democracy. The ruling confirmed that the government exceeded its authority by lowering thresholds without new legislation. Liberty urges the government to remove the disputed law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:58 IST
Court Upholds Democratic Rights: UK Protest Law Overturned
Supreme Court Orders Image Credit:

The UK's Court of Appeal has thwarted government efforts to broaden police authority over street protests, marking a significant triumph for democratic principles as celebrated by civil rights organization Liberty.

Liberty had previously contested modifications made by the Conservative government to public order laws, arguing that they overreached by making it easier for police to restrain protests. The High Court previously sided with Liberty, stating the government exceeded its power.

Despite the Home Office's insistence that ministers could lower protest thresholds without new laws, the Court of Appeal stood firm. Liberty's director, Akiko Hart, urged the government to accept the decision and repeal the contentious law, emphasizing democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025