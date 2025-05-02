Court Upholds Democratic Rights: UK Protest Law Overturned

The UK's Court of Appeal has thwarted government efforts to broaden police authority over street protests, marking a significant triumph for democratic principles as celebrated by civil rights organization Liberty.

Liberty had previously contested modifications made by the Conservative government to public order laws, arguing that they overreached by making it easier for police to restrain protests. The High Court previously sided with Liberty, stating the government exceeded its power.

Despite the Home Office's insistence that ministers could lower protest thresholds without new laws, the Court of Appeal stood firm. Liberty's director, Akiko Hart, urged the government to accept the decision and repeal the contentious law, emphasizing democratic integrity.

