Bomb Threat Hoax Sparks Extensive Search in Karnataka DC Offices

Karnataka's Chamarajanagara and Raichur Deputy Commissioners' offices faced extensive bomb threat searches after hoax emails. No suspicious objects were found, and staff were evacuated safely. The bomb scare, linked to an email claiming RDX IEDs were planted, prompted police to register a complaint and investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities launched extensive search operations in Chamarajanagara and Raichur's Deputy Commissioners' offices in Karnataka on Friday due to bomb threat emails, as confirmed by police sources.

Despite the alarming nature of the threats, all premises were declared secure, with no suspicious items detected, marking them as hoaxes.

Police evacuated all personnel and conducted a meticulous search after receiving an email warning about potential explosive devices. A case has been filed based on complaints from DC office staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

