Left Menu

Heist Unveiled: Ex-DU Student Among Highway Looters Apprehended

Two men, including a former Delhi University student, were arrested in Panipat, Haryana for robbing an employee of a businessman of Rs 60 lakh in Delhi. The culprits were traced and apprehended after an extensive 400-km chase across various cities. Some of the stolen money and the getaway motorcycle were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:48 IST
Heist Unveiled: Ex-DU Student Among Highway Looters Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring daylight heist, two men, one of whom is a former Delhi University student, were captured after allegedly robbing a businessman's employee of Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, according to police reports.

Amit, 34, and Ravi Gupta, 40, now face serious charges following their arrest in Panipat, Haryana. Gupta, an ex-employee of a multinational firm, was found to have previous criminal charges, including 12 counts of robbery, theft, and illegal arms usage.

The investigation, which involved analyzing over 100 CCTV cameras, revealed the robbers' escape route, spanning several cities. A high-speed pursuit led to the recovery of Rs 29.25 lakh of stolen cash and the seizure of their motorcycle. Authorities continue to search for two more accomplices, including one who allegedly supplied the pistol used in the robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025