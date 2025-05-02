Heist Unveiled: Ex-DU Student Among Highway Looters Apprehended

In a daring daylight heist, two men, one of whom is a former Delhi University student, were captured after allegedly robbing a businessman's employee of Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, according to police reports.

Amit, 34, and Ravi Gupta, 40, now face serious charges following their arrest in Panipat, Haryana. Gupta, an ex-employee of a multinational firm, was found to have previous criminal charges, including 12 counts of robbery, theft, and illegal arms usage.

The investigation, which involved analyzing over 100 CCTV cameras, revealed the robbers' escape route, spanning several cities. A high-speed pursuit led to the recovery of Rs 29.25 lakh of stolen cash and the seizure of their motorcycle. Authorities continue to search for two more accomplices, including one who allegedly supplied the pistol used in the robbery.

