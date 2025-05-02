Heist Unveiled: Ex-DU Student Among Highway Looters Apprehended
Two men, including a former Delhi University student, were arrested in Panipat, Haryana for robbing an employee of a businessman of Rs 60 lakh in Delhi. The culprits were traced and apprehended after an extensive 400-km chase across various cities. Some of the stolen money and the getaway motorcycle were recovered.
- Country:
- India
In a daring daylight heist, two men, one of whom is a former Delhi University student, were captured after allegedly robbing a businessman's employee of Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, according to police reports.
Amit, 34, and Ravi Gupta, 40, now face serious charges following their arrest in Panipat, Haryana. Gupta, an ex-employee of a multinational firm, was found to have previous criminal charges, including 12 counts of robbery, theft, and illegal arms usage.
The investigation, which involved analyzing over 100 CCTV cameras, revealed the robbers' escape route, spanning several cities. A high-speed pursuit led to the recovery of Rs 29.25 lakh of stolen cash and the seizure of their motorcycle. Authorities continue to search for two more accomplices, including one who allegedly supplied the pistol used in the robbery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- Delhi University
- gunpoint
- arrest
- Hauz Qazi
- Panipat
- chase
- CCTV
- criminal history
- stolen money
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Dispute Over Dog Purchase Leads to Murder in Raipur
Indonesia Eyes Major U.S. Defense Purchase
Nordic-Baltic Region Eyes Coordinated Purchase of CV90 Combat Vehicles
Tragic End on Coastal Road: Traffic Warden's Brave Chase Turns Fatal
When East Meets West: The Harmonic Chase of Holly Riva and Bickram Ghosh