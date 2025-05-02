The New Nuclear Deal: A Tumultuous Turn for U.S.-Iran Negotiations
Amid surprise negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the discussions intend to expand the 2015 nuclear deal, focusing on extending its terms for 25 years to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, disputes over uranium enrichment and missile programs persist, complicating potential agreements.
U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected recalibration towards negotiating with Iran caught Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off guard, as he sought to push for military interventions. Talks aim to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for easing sanctions, according to insiders.
Thus far, three rounds of discussions have been held. Recent proposals seek to extend the defunct 2015 nuclear agreement by tightening restrictions on Iran's uranium enrichment and extending sunset clauses to 25 years. Although Iran has shown willingness to enhance IAEA inspections, several red lines, including total uranium stoppage, remain unresolved.
Yet, while the U.S. insists Iran must cease missile development, Tehran contends its defense rights remain non-negotiable. Against this backdrop, the U.S. reinforces its Middle Eastern military positioning as the complexities of international diplomacy unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
