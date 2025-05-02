Simelane Orders Urgent Relocation After Umlazi Mudslides, Launches Housing Projects

In a decisive move to safeguard vulnerable communities, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has issued an urgent directive for the immediate relocation of families affected by recent mudslides in Umlazi Township’s Section H, south of Durban. This intervention follows the destruction of at least 56 homes caused by intense rainfall and ground instability in the area.

Minister Simelane visited Umlazi on Wednesday, accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma. During their site visit, the extent of the destruction prompted the Minister to call for swift, lifesaving action.

“Based on what I have seen with my naked eye, relocation of these households would be the best solution,” said Simelane. She added that the first step is to relocate approximately 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA), while structural integrity and geotechnical assessments are conducted by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC). These technical assessments will inform appropriate long-term housing interventions.

The relocation of the most severely affected families has already begun and is being treated with the urgency of a national humanitarian response. The Minister has mandated that the process commence within 48 hours from the time of her visit—a deadline local authorities are striving to meet.

Long-Term Resettlement Strategy in Progress

Looking beyond the emergency response, Simelane emphasized that the eThekwini Municipality, in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements, will identify a suitable parcel of land to permanently resettle affected households. This will ensure that vulnerable families are not left in limbo and are ultimately housed in safe and sustainable environments.

She called on communities near potential relocation areas to show compassion and solidarity with those displaced. “We urge the communities in the areas that may be identified for resettlement to welcome the affected households. This is not the time to exploit the desperation of others,” said Simelane.

Her comments reflect a commitment to equitable housing policies that prioritize vulnerable populations, in alignment with national housing law and policy.

MEC Duma Pledges Full Provincial Cooperation

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma reinforced the provincial government's commitment to swift action. “We are a responsive and caring government, and we shall ensure all commitments are implemented,” said Duma. “As from tomorrow [Thursday], the relocation begins, as per the Minister’s guidance. We will announce the exact emergency accommodation facility where the families will be housed. Our teams are already working on the logistics.”

The collaborative efforts between the national and provincial departments aim to provide both immediate relief and long-term housing solutions that are sustainable, legal, and inclusive.

Broader Housing Development Initiatives in KZN

Minister Simelane’s Umlazi visit formed part of a broader two-day oversight tour in KwaZulu-Natal, which included stops in the northern coastal region to assess and launch housing projects that are part of the national government's settlement development strategy.

In Mthonjaneni Local Municipality, she monitored progress on the Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading Project, which had previously experienced delays. The national Department of Human Settlements has committed R61 million toward bulk water services and an additional R19 million to construct water infrastructure to support this initiative.

In Ward 100 of the eThekwini Municipality, Simelane officially launched the Zwelibomvu Vumazonke Rural Housing Project in eMangangeni. This project aligns with pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the November 2024 Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa, underscoring the administration’s intention to translate promises into action.

A Vision for a Resilient, Housed Nation

Throughout her engagements, Simelane reiterated the government’s dedication to housing as a fundamental right and its resolve to respond swiftly to both emergencies and structural challenges. “Our responsibility is to house the nation,” she said. “The decisions we take are based on the information available to us. The law and the policy expect us to prioritize the most vulnerable among us.”

Her tour, marked by emergency intervention and strategic planning, reflects a broader vision of housing resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters and ongoing developmental needs.