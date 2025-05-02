International Auto Theft Ring Cracked by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international syndicate responsible for the theft and sale of luxury vehicles across Delhi-NCR and several other states. The operation led to the arrest of eight gang members, with the mastermind reportedly based in Dubai.

The syndicate was under the leadership of Amir Pasha, who orchestrated the operations remotely using sophisticated tools. The probe began with the arrest of Taj Mohammad, a key player with a notorious history. The investigation revealed a well-oiled network involving a series of technical experts and distributors.

The police have recovered 15 high-end vehicles and a cache of fake documentation used in the syndicate's operations. The gang employed advanced methods to bypass security systems, underscoring the need for heightened vehicular security. Efforts to apprehend other members of this international syndicate continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)