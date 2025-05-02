Left Menu

International Auto Theft Ring Cracked by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have arrested eight members of an international syndicate involved in theft and resale of luxury vehicles. Mastermind Amir Pasha, based in Dubai, orchestrated operations using advanced tools and local operatives. 15 high-end cars were recovered, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend additional members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:51 IST
International Auto Theft Ring Cracked by Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international syndicate responsible for the theft and sale of luxury vehicles across Delhi-NCR and several other states. The operation led to the arrest of eight gang members, with the mastermind reportedly based in Dubai.

The syndicate was under the leadership of Amir Pasha, who orchestrated the operations remotely using sophisticated tools. The probe began with the arrest of Taj Mohammad, a key player with a notorious history. The investigation revealed a well-oiled network involving a series of technical experts and distributors.

The police have recovered 15 high-end vehicles and a cache of fake documentation used in the syndicate's operations. The gang employed advanced methods to bypass security systems, underscoring the need for heightened vehicular security. Efforts to apprehend other members of this international syndicate continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025