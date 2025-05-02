Om Birla and Japanese Speaker Call for United Global Fight Against Terrorism

In a significant display of democratic solidarity, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla met with the Japanese Parliamentary Delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, His Excellency Mr. Nukaga Fukushiro, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi today. The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan and their shared commitment to peace, democratic values, and a global response to terrorism.

A Collective Stand Against Terrorism

Addressing the Japanese delegation, Speaker Om Birla issued a strong call for unity among democratic nations to confront the menace of terrorism. He emphasized that terrorism remains one of the most critical global threats, transcending borders and targeting the foundations of peaceful, democratic societies. “All democratic nations—bound by a shared commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law—must come together to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” Shri Birla asserted.

He called for a coordinated and determined global approach rooted in mutual trust, cooperation, and respect for international norms. The urgency of this collective response was reinforced in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Japan’s Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack and Support for India

H.E. Mr. Nukaga Fukushiro condemned the terrorist violence in Pahalgam in the strongest terms and reaffirmed Japan’s unwavering support for India’s efforts in fighting terrorism. Shri Birla expressed gratitude for Japan’s solidarity and noted that such support reflects the depth of the Indo-Japanese relationship.

He further stressed that in today’s turbulent global environment, the partnership between India and Japan is vital not only for bilateral relations but also for ensuring peace, prosperity, and geopolitical stability in the region.

Strategic Cooperation in Global Forums

Shri Birla highlighted the two nations’ joint efforts on global platforms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), G20, and the International Solar Alliance. These forums, he said, reflect the alignment of their regional and global priorities. “Our relations based on mutual understanding are crucial for co-beneficial progress as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” he stated.

He described the India-Japan relationship as one that has grown beyond traditional ties and now represents a strategic and global partnership responding to contemporary global challenges.

Cultural Ties and People-to-People Connections

Speaker Birla noted that the Indo-Japanese friendship is deeply rooted in civilizational exchanges and a shared heritage of Buddhism. He expressed happiness that many Japanese tourists and pilgrims continue to visit Buddhist sites in India, fostering people-to-people contact and cultural empathy.

This cultural bridge not only enhances mutual respect but also strengthens the social foundations of the diplomatic bond between the two nations.

Enhancing Human Capital and Educational Exchanges

The Japanese proposal to welcome over 50,000 skilled Indian professionals across various sectors was warmly received by Shri Birla. He applauded Japan’s openness to Indian talent and its initiatives to accommodate more Indian students in Japanese educational institutions. These developments, he said, pave the way for deeper collaboration in human resource development and innovation.

In return, he thanked Japan for its continued support in developing infrastructure in India’s North Eastern region—an area of strategic and developmental importance.

Celebrating India’s Constitutional Journey

Reflecting on India’s democratic legacy, Shri Birla recalled the nation’s recent celebration of 75 years of constitutional governance. He noted that the Indian Constitution has played a transformative role in the country’s socio-economic journey, guiding major reforms aimed at public welfare.

He cited landmark legislations such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 as pivotal in mainstreaming marginalized communities and strengthening inclusive democracy.

Promoting Women’s Representation and Digital Governance

Shri Birla highlighted the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for the reservation of seats for women in both Union and State Legislatures. This, he stated, marks a critical step towards gender-balanced governance in India.

He also shared India’s strides in leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, improving transparency, efficiency, and public access. These innovations, he said, have shown promising outcomes and India is keen to share its experiences with Japan.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sanjay Jha, and Lok Sabha MPs Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Shri Deepender Singh Hooda, and Ms. Kamaljeet Sehrawat. Their presence underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in enhancing diplomatic and legislative cooperation between the two nations.

This high-level interaction marks a significant milestone in strengthening India-Japan ties and sets the stage for future collaboration on shared challenges and opportunities in an evolving global order.