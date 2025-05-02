Mastermind Behind Chandola Encroachment Nabbed: A Tale of Illegal Settlements

In a significant crackdown, police apprehended Mehmood Pathan, the alleged mastermind behind illegal encroachments at Chandola lake in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Pathan was arrested in Rajasthan following a massive demolition drive targeting illegal settlements occupied by Bangladeshi immigrants.

Crime branch officials detained Pathan from his hideout in Banswara district after he attempted to return to his native Uttar Pradesh. This follows two assault-related FIRs filed against him in Ahmedabad earlier in 2023.

Authorities revealed Pathan's involvement in electricity theft and fraud, using bogus documents to secure accommodation for illegal immigrants. His arrest followed the demolition of his and over 2,000 unauthorized structures on government land at Chandola lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)