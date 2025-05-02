Tensions Escalate: Yemen Strikes Extend to Israel Targets

On Friday, Israel's military announced the launch of an interceptor at a second missile fired from Yemen, as U.S. military actions against the Iran-backed Houthi faction accelerate. The Houthi militants targeted Israel's Ramat David air base and the Tel Aviv area, triggering alarms without causing damage or casualties, according to military reports.

Initially, an earlier missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted, while the outcome of the second interception is still pending analysis. The U.S. ramped up its military operations in March, aiming at the Houthis to curb their capabilities and deter threats to Red Sea navigation, marking the largest U.S. military involvement in the Middle East since President Trump's January inauguration.

The Houthi group asserts that their strikes on Israel and Red Sea shipping align with their solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The faction has committed to enlarging its target scope in Israel to retaliate against new military offensives in Gaza that started two months prior.

