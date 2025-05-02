Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Yemen Strikes Extend to Israel Targets

Israel launched an interceptor at a second missile from Yemen, reflecting heightened tensions as the U.S. intensifies its actions against the Iran-backed Houthi group. The Houthis justify their attacks in support of Palestine amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, pledging more strikes against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israel's military announced the launch of an interceptor at a second missile fired from Yemen, as U.S. military actions against the Iran-backed Houthi faction accelerate. The Houthi militants targeted Israel's Ramat David air base and the Tel Aviv area, triggering alarms without causing damage or casualties, according to military reports.

Initially, an earlier missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted, while the outcome of the second interception is still pending analysis. The U.S. ramped up its military operations in March, aiming at the Houthis to curb their capabilities and deter threats to Red Sea navigation, marking the largest U.S. military involvement in the Middle East since President Trump's January inauguration.

The Houthi group asserts that their strikes on Israel and Red Sea shipping align with their solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The faction has committed to enlarging its target scope in Israel to retaliate against new military offensives in Gaza that started two months prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

