Revenge-Driven Heist: Man's Robbery Plot Unfolds in Delhi

An intense rivalry culminated in a meticulously planned heist in West Delhi, with Manish, age 32, leading the charge against a former crime partner's family. The robbery, worth Rs 25 lakh, occurred at the Anand Parbat residence of Jitender's sister in a dramatic pursuit for revenge, police revealed on Friday.

The police quickly mobilized a task force, resulting in the capture of Manish along with four accomplices, Ayush, Rahul, Jatin, and Sachin from Ghaziabad. Authorities recovered cash, a newly purchased motorcycle, and mobile phones bought with the stolen money, alongside the weapon used in the crime.

During police interrogation, Manish confessed that past grievances with Jitender motivated the crime, stemming from a 2018 attempted murder charge. The suspect's prior criminal history and his intricate involvement in coordinating the team highlighted his experience in such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)