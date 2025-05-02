Left Menu

Revenge-Driven Heist: Man's Robbery Plot Unfolds in Delhi

A man named Manish orchestrated an armed robbery in West Delhi as an act of revenge against a former crime associate. The heist, which involved Rs 25 lakh, was executed with four accomplices. Law enforcement captured the suspects and recovered part of the stolen cash, along with items purchased from the loot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:59 IST
Revenge-Driven Heist: Man's Robbery Plot Unfolds in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense rivalry culminated in a meticulously planned heist in West Delhi, with Manish, age 32, leading the charge against a former crime partner's family. The robbery, worth Rs 25 lakh, occurred at the Anand Parbat residence of Jitender's sister in a dramatic pursuit for revenge, police revealed on Friday.

The police quickly mobilized a task force, resulting in the capture of Manish along with four accomplices, Ayush, Rahul, Jatin, and Sachin from Ghaziabad. Authorities recovered cash, a newly purchased motorcycle, and mobile phones bought with the stolen money, alongside the weapon used in the crime.

During police interrogation, Manish confessed that past grievances with Jitender motivated the crime, stemming from a 2018 attempted murder charge. The suspect's prior criminal history and his intricate involvement in coordinating the team highlighted his experience in such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025