Massive Ganja Seizure Rocks Maharashtra: Four Arrested

In a major crackdown, Maharashtra police seized ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore in Kannad tehsil, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Four individuals were detained, and a vehicle used for transport was confiscated. The offense has been registered at the Kannad city police station, marking a significant win in the fight against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:18 IST
In a substantial operation, police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district seized 409 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore, an official reported on Friday.

Four individuals, names reported as Naseebkhan Pathan, Imran Khan, Mukhtiyar Khan, and Vijay Nahar, were apprehended in the Dabhadi area of Kannad tehsil. Additionally, authorities confiscated a four-wheeler valued at Rs 18 lakh used in the drug transportation.

The crime has been documented at Kannad city police station, illustrating a decisive step against illicit drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

