Massive Ganja Seizure Rocks Maharashtra: Four Arrested

In a substantial operation, police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district seized 409 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore, an official reported on Friday.

Four individuals, names reported as Naseebkhan Pathan, Imran Khan, Mukhtiyar Khan, and Vijay Nahar, were apprehended in the Dabhadi area of Kannad tehsil. Additionally, authorities confiscated a four-wheeler valued at Rs 18 lakh used in the drug transportation.

The crime has been documented at Kannad city police station, illustrating a decisive step against illicit drug trade in the region.

