Court Denies Delay in High-Profile Rape Trial Against JD(S) Politician

The Karnataka High Court firmly dismissed a petition to delay the controversial rape trial of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, emphasizing the need to maintain the trial court's authority. The plea was filed by Prajwal's mother, Bhavani Revanna, seeking time to hire new legal representation.

Justice Vishwajith Shetty highlighted that granting an adjournment would undermine the trial court's integrity. In his ruling, he stated, "If orders are passed asking the trial court to adjourn it, it will demoralise (the court)." The trial court had previously leveled severe charges against Prajwal, including rape, voyeurism, and more.

Despite the defense's claims of insufficient time for case preparation and alleged procedural irregularities, the High Court upheld the trial schedule. This high-profile case has sparked significant public interest, especially since Prajwal's arrest followed the circulation of explicit videos allegedly implicating him.

